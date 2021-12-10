John McClane Vs. Tyranny Inc.
It's a Pueblo People Christmas Special, yippee ki-yay MMGV
In this Christmas special, Oswaldo and Raúl revisit Die Hard and discuss democratic backsliding. They take a look at Biden’s foreign policy and whether it has an impact on the “Maduro model.” Enjoy:
Next week they will be hosting a special Christmas event on Patreon: the Pueblo People Office Party.
Here’s the Spotify embed:
Pueblo People is hosted by Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk. Follow them on any of these platforms:
Caracas Chronicles is 100% reader-supported.
Support independent Venezuelan journalism by making a donation.Donate