Venezuela Weekly: Interview with Edmundo González Urrutia

On Venezuela Weekly's first episode, Tony talked with Edmundo González Urrutia about his plans regarding a democratic transition.

Yesterday, our junior editor Tony launched the Venezuela Weekly podcast, an offshoot of his newsletter of the same name. The first episode is an interview with presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia in which they talked about transitional justice, the possibility of a Constituent Assembly and re-institutionalization. More episodes of this first season will follow!

You can read the interview in English here or watch the video here:

