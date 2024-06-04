Venezuela Weekly: What Do Polls Say About the Elections?
On Venezuela Weekly's second episode, Tony talked with pollster Felix Seijas about what polls are saying 55 days before the elections.
On junior editor Tony talked with pollster Felix Seijas on the second episode of his Venezuela Weekly podcast. They discussed Maduro’s approach to soft Chavismo, the ruling coalition’s ceiling, the rise of Edmundo González Urrutia and the return of the electoral route.
You can read the interview in English here or watch the video here:
