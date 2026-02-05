This Transition Might Work Out

For years, the safest assumption about Venezuela was that nothing really changed. The regime absorbed pressure, waited out crises, and relied on fear and fragmentation to restore control. That strategy proved durable, often frustratingly so. In some ways we somewhat internalized that the regime always got its way. That assumption now looks less stable. Not because the country has suddenly become free, or because repression has ended, but because small, uneven openings are appearing at the same time, and for once they do not seem entirely under the regime’s control. History does not usually arrive with announcements. It moves through errors, pressure, and the point at which waiting, long treated as a governing strategy, stops working.

The signs are easy to overstate and just as easy to dismiss, which is why they matter. Venezuela’s independent media ecosystem remains weak and fragmented, the result of years of closures, intimidation, and exile. Most outlets are small, digital, and even cautious by necessity. And yet, Venevisión, a major television network, recently allowed its journalists to publicly denounce an attempt at censorship on air, after having already been openly threatened by Diosdado Cabello. The gesture was modest, almost awkward, but it would have been unthinkable not long ago, and especially so after a warning had already been issued. The significance lies less in what was said than in the assumption behind it, that speaking out would not timmediately trigger closure or retaliation. That calculation, tentative as it was, reflects a shift in perceived risk.

A similar pattern is emerging around political prisoners. Many of those recently released have returned to public life almost immediately, issuing statements, reconnecting with organizations, and signaling an intention to remain politically active. In some cases, the releases themselves have sparked public celebrations and displays of relief. Others remain silent, not out of deference, but because their release came with conditions that explicitly limit what they can say and where they can say it. This is not a contradiction. It is evidence of an opening that is real but incomplete, permissive so far only to the extent that it has been pushed.

Human rights groups have begun registering dozens of previously unreported political prisoners, cases that families and lawyers did not dare report when fear was absolute. These are not new arrests. They are old ones, newly acknowledged. The more telling measure of change, however, is not only who leaves prison, but who finally breaks their silence. More than courage, the decision to speak suggests that, at least for now, the perceived cost of doing so has begun to recede.

Machado’s current role is not to manage the State, but to test it, to keep pressure visible, sustained, and unmistakably political.

The regime has not softened its tone. Diosdado Cabello has continued to issue threats, the rhetoric remains sharp, and familiar figures still gesture toward red lines. What has changed is how those threats land. Some lines are invoked, others quietly ignored. Waiting, once treated as a strategy in itself, has become harder to rely on as events begin to move without clear direction. Even Marco Rubio, speaking from Washington, has acknowledged that the process is moving faster than expected.

The transition has come to revolve around two women who occupy very different positions. Delcy Rodríguez has been placed at the administrative center, tasked with absorbing political costs, and defending partial measures that are neither hers nor fully negotiable. She gives shape and voice to decisions taken elsewhere, and in doing so concentrates much of the public wear and tear of the process. At the same time, she sits close to the first economic dividends of opening, normalized flows, limited investment, and newly allocated access. The combination is not accidental. In moments like this, power often protects itself by concentrating exposure in one figure, while keeping the benefits within reach.

Whether Rodríguez ultimately becomes a viable candidate is almost beside the point. The chavista system has long since stopped relying on affection for its leaders and depends instead on discipline behind whoever is placed out front. Names can change quickly when circumstances demand it. What matters more is that the regime is already behaving like an electoral actor before the rules of the game are fully defined. Campaign thinking has arrived early, not as a sign of confidence, but as a hedge against irrelevance. For a system that has always treated campaigns as exercises to access and mobilize state resources, the unanswered question is how any of this is meant to be financed under the administrative oversight of the United States government.

This is where María Corina Machado becomes consequential, not as a negotiator or an administrator, but as a mobilizing force. Whatever limits still constrain the process, and there are many, they do not change a basic fact about political transitions: democratic transitions are pushed, not granted. Machado’s current role is not to manage the State, but to test it, to keep pressure visible, sustained, and unmistakably political. If the current opening is to harden into a democratic transition rather than stall as a managed rearrangement, it will not be because institutions suddenly behaved differently, but because enough Venezuelans acted as if the moment could be seized. Mobilization, not reassurance, is what turns openings into outcomes.

There is, of course, a risk that renewed mobilization inside Venezuela could be read in Washington as a rebuke of Donald Trump’s plan, a risk Machado has gone out of her way to minimize. That is precisely why her return to Venezuela matters, and why it is likely to be her first priority. But her presence cannot function as a symbolic homecoming alone. It has to operate as a catalyst. Moving from a managed transition to democratic consolidation will require visible, sustained pressure from below. Venezuela’s democratic movement, long dormant and often declared exhausted, looks less like a defeated force than one slowly emerging from hibernation. Mobilization, carefully calibrated but unmistakable, is what determines whether this opening becomes an endpoint or merely another pause.

Sometimes things work. Not because they were designed perfectly, but because enough pressures align and enough errors accumulate that a system begins to give way.

None of this should be romanticized. The space that is opening is narrow, conditional, and uneven. Many voices remain constrained. Many institutions remain hollow. And the presence of external pressure complicates any easy narrative about sovereignty or self determination. The irony, of course, is that it was the regime itself that hollowed out national agency so thoroughly that others eventually stepped in to manage the consequences. Venezuela did not lose control of its destiny all at once. It was surrendered incrementally, traded for time, money, and survival.

What stands out, in hindsight, is how quickly the unthinkable has begun to feel ordinary. Many of the developments of the past month would have seemed implausible only weeks earlier, not because they were forbidden in principle, but because the costs of attempting them had always been assumed to be prohibitive. That assumption no longer holds as firmly. Change, when it comes, rarely arrives as a single break. It accumulates through moments that initially look exceptional, then familiar, then simply part of the landscape.

Still, it is possible to say something unfashionable in Venezuelan analysis, and say it without illusion. Sometimes things work. Not because they were designed perfectly, but because enough pressures align and enough errors accumulate that a system begins to give way. Regimes do not always collapse spectacularly. More often, they fray, misjudge, and overextend. They discover, too late, that waiting is no longer a strategy, and that time, once their greatest ally, has stopped cooperating.