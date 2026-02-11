One Month That Lasted a Year, in Under an Hour

Frontline, the prestigious US documentary channel, just released a new movie that touches all the things you need to understand about January 3 and the reality it unleashed

“Hi, I think we’re under attack.”

This movie begins with the relatable sense of astonishment the people in Caracas and La Guaira felt as US helicopters hit the ground to whisk away Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores to a Brooklyn jail. A proper opening to a situation that has not ceased to dazzle us and to overwhelm with more questions than answers: Venezuela at the wee hours of January 3.

Frontline, a multiawarded PBS channel specialized in documentaries, came back to Venezuelan recent history to provide a hot take, a bit shorter than an hour, that covers all you need to know from the military incursion to the release and re-arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa, and the painful wait for the Amnesty Law. Crisis in Venezuela: An Uncertain Future is perfect to gather the most relevant facts of the new context if you are Venezuelan and drowning in a sea of information, or if you are not and need a good synthesis of this mess.

This is the same team that made A Dangerous Assignment, the documentary about Alex Saab and the journalistic research that led to the arrest of Maduro’s moneyman in Cape Verde. Venezuelan filmmaker Juan Ravell directs again, and we get the AP’s Joshua Goodman as a traveling companion, narrating crazy developments like their scoop of the DEA’s investigation into Delcy Rodriguez. The documentary is packed with characters from the Maximum Pressure to Donroe including Biden’s negotiating table. A synthesized pill of Venezuelan contemporary history, with enough time to pack the events of Venezuela’s January in detail—like having professor Francisco Monaldi explain how the reform of the hydrocarbon law means the dismantlement of Hugo Chavez’s oil policy, despite the BS Delcy’s telling the chavista grassroots.

Some scenes about political prisoners and how all this is felt on the terrain will shock you, in a good way. With so many stories and interviews imposing predetermined readings on our country as if it was an empty canvas to project someone’s ideology or stance, this documentary shines with its accuracy and access to sources. Don’t miss it.