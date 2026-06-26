Help Venezuela From Abroad: Cash Donations Matter Most Right Now

Supplies are being collected in the US and globally, but monetary transfers are the fastest way to deliver relief

We have compiled a verified list of fundraising campaigns. Each link leads to the organization’s donation page or a post with more information. Monetary donations are the most effective and immediate way to help.

We have also included the addresses to in-person centers accepting supply donations by country and region. However, bear in mind that physical supply shipments may face logistics bottlenecks.

Alternatively, you can use the Yummy app from anywhere in the world to purchase groceries and medical supplies for direct, local delivery to donation centers and affected areas within Venezuela.

Verified fundraising campaigns

Donation centers in the United States

Miami, FL:

6090 NW 84 Ave. Operated by Centro Comunitario AFE.

6708 NW 82 Ave, Miami. Operated by South Cargo

GEM Empowerment Mission (GEM), 1850 NW 84th Ave, Doral

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office Lobby, 2700 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Doral Legacy Park Community Center, 11400 NW 82nd St, Doral

El Arepazo, 10191 NW 58th Street, Doral

6135 NW 167 Suite E13, Miami Lakes

Weston Town Center, 1675 Market St, Weston (12:00 – 6:00 PM)

Tripping Animals Brewing Co, Doral: 2685 NW 105 Ave. Open until 1 am.

Tripping Animals Brewing Co, Oakland Park: 3555N Dixie Hwy. Open until 1 am.

Operated by Friends of the Children Venezuela: 824 Regal Cove Rd, Weston 792 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne 1333 S Miami Ave. Suite 101, Brickell 6705 Red Road Suite 504, Coral Gables



Houston, TX:

Metabox Cargo: Katy: 19308 Morton Rd #106, Katy, TX 77449 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) 25115 Gosling Rd Ste 108, Spring, TX 77389 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Metabox Cinco Ranch: Katy: 25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 (12:00 PM to 8:00 PM)



Dallas, TX:

La Francia Joyería, 2100 Dallas Parkway Ste 150 (2:00 – 6:00 PM, 27-29/06)

San Antonio, TX:

16111 San Pedro Ave, (1:00 PM onwards)

New York, NY:

Lullas, 169 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn

Budare Café, 9406 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens

Budare Café, 8721 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens

Casa Ora, 148 Meserole St, Brooklyn

Classic Arepas, 31 W 8th St, Manhattan (9am–9pm)

Coppelia, 207 W 14th Street, Manhattan (24h)

Arepas Café, 3307 36th Avenue, Queens (11am–10pm)

New York al Toque Queens, 8308 37th Avenue, Queens (10am–10pm)

My Inspiration NYC, 15352 77th Road, Queens (10am–4pm)

Chamolandia NY, 8224 Northern Blvd, Queens (6am–12am)

Kween, 3410 30th Avenue, Queens (4pm–2am)

Manos Unidas por Venezuela, 15017 77th Avenue, Queens — Sun Jun 28 only, 12–5pm

Arepalanewyorkina, 3032 31st Street, Queens (10am–9pm)

Food Fair Fresh Market, 2467 Jerome Avenue, Bronx (7am–10pm)

Food Fair Fresh Market, 1056 E 163rd Street, Bronx (7am–10pm)

Keyfood Fresh, 656 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx (7am–9pm)

Los Panas Venezuelan Food, 274 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway (10am–6pm)

Matria Latin Cuisine, 87 Weyman Avenue, New Rochelle (7am–4pm)

Jaleo Bar & Grill, 12 Division Street, New Rochelle (3pm–10pm)

New Jersey:

Paradiso Restaurant Bar, 1706 Paterson Plank Rd, North Bergen — 7am–11pm

Colegio Ciudadano de New Jersey, 2137 Liberty Street, Hamilton Township — call ahead, 609 310 2303

Super Market, 5208 Palisade Avenue, West New York — 8am–9pm

California:

San Francisco: Arepas Inc, 3198 16th St

San José: Arepas Inc, 1834 Lincoln Ave

Oakland: Angelitos Insurance, 4419 Foothill Blvd

Oakland: Angelitos Insurance, 4819 International Blvd

Concord: Angelitos Insurance, 1800 Monument Blvd, Suite H

Los Angeles: Full Arepa, 312 W 7th St

Pasadena: Speakeasy Fitness – Pasadena 39 S Altadena Dr, Pasadena

Denver, CO:

6460 E Yale Ave #A30 (9am-5pm, June 26 and 27)

Donation centers in Colombia

Bogotá:

Calle 104 #54-31. Pasadena, Suba. Operated by Fundación Juntos Se Puede.

Calle 76 #23-18. Pangola, San Felipe. Operated by Panggola.

Carrera 15 #82-49 (Mon-Sat, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

Engativá: Calle 72 #82-60, local 13 (piso 1). Centro Empresarial Punto 72.

Cedritos: Cra 19 #147-30, local 09, CC La Juguetería.

San Victorino: Calle 12B #9-40, CC Neos, nivel 0, local 10.

Medellín:

Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).

Poblado: Cra 35A #15B-35, Las Palmas – Poblado. Centro de Negocios Prisma, Oficina 101

Centro: Carrera 51 #51-47, Estación Parque Berrío. CC Veracruz, Piso 3, Local 3197

Bello: Diagonal 55 #37-41. CC Estación Niquía, Local 147

Maicao:

Cerrera 10 Calle 12 (esquina), Local Celumaicao. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cúcuta:

Calle 11 A 7ma Centro Comercial Gran Sam, Piso 2, Local 243 GS (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Zona Industrial: Avenida 6 #7N-109, Zona Industrial. Edificio Red Rubicam S.A.S. (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM). Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia.

Montería:

Calle 28A #4W-79 Barrio San Miguel, Margen Izquierda, Montería (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Santa Marta:

Parque La Teneria Carrera 2 con 1D36 (7:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Bucaramanga:

Calle 18 # 21-52 San Francisco, diagonal a la Iglesia San Francisco (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cali:

Carrera 28, B3 #725 – 32, Comuneros II. (8:00 AM -12:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM). Cali — Norte: Carrera 1 #61A-30, local 10, CC Colón Plaza Cali — Sur: Cra 56 #3-32, local 5, Barrio Cuarto de Legua



Barranquilla:

Ciudad Jardín: Calle 79 #42F-93, local 102. Garden Plaza. Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).

Donation centers in the rest of Latin America

Quito, Ecuador:

Carapungo, Panadería Tío Simón. Av. Luis Vacari con Gala Plaza (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Casa Comunal La Comarca, Quitumbe (24h). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Ibarra, Ecuador:

Calle García Moreno 2-58 y Maldonado a media cuadra del subcentro de salud Nº1. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cuenca, Ecuador. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Av. 12 de Octubre con Calle Emilio Carrere, Edificio Portal del Sol, sector Yanuncay (8:00 AM – 8:00 PM).

Panamá City, Panamá. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Casa Club Parque Omar (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM).

Edificio El Hatillo, P.B., Alcaldía de Panamá (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM).

Ciudad de México, México:

Magistrados 75, Amp. El Sifón, Iztapalapa.

Alcaldía Benito Juárez, Cuicuilco 8, Colonia Letrán del Valle

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic:

Edificio Alofoke, Calle Virgilio Ordóñez #52, Ensanche Julieta

Santiago de Chile, Chile:

Papelón Sabroso, Avenida Providencia, 1669

Holy Cocoa, 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM (L-V), 10 AM – 8:30 PM (S-D) Agustinas 1464, Santiago Centro José Miguel Carrera 299, Santiago Centro Almirante Pastene 58, Providencia



Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Amenabar 10244, Colegiales (CABA), 13:00 – 19:00

Libertad 996, 10:00 – 21:00

Montevideo, Uruguay. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Montevideo Bakery, Gustavo Gallinal 1726 (9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

Montevideo Bakery, José Leguizamon 3590 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Con Sabor a Llano, Carlos Quijano 1287 (12:00 PM – 10 PM)

General Rivera 2984 (5:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Panadería La Embajada, Rincón 748, Esq. Ciutadella (9:00 AM – 8:00 PM)

Donation centers in Europe

Madrid, Spain:

Calle Matilda Landa 26. Operated by Diáspora en Movimiento.

Casa La Floresta, Calle de la Palma 73.

Gramabar, Calle Cruz 19.

Sambil Madrid, Planta 0. Sábado y domingo, 10:00 – 18:30

Clínica Menorca: Calle Menorca 12. Hasta el lunes, 9:00 – 20:00

Roost Chicken: sedes en Westfield Parquesur, Atocha, Príncipe de Vergara. (13:00 – 23:00 h, hasta el domingo)

Calle de Julián Jaramillo, 48, San-Blas Canillejas

Calle Olmo, 15, Torrejón de Ardoz

Calle Castelló, 61

Oficina AMS Abogados, Calle Oñate 10, Bajo Exterior, Tetúan

Clínica Ávila, Calle Marqués de Urquijo, 26

Ayuntamiento de Villanueva del Pardillo, Avenida de Madrid, 4, local 1

Tenerife, Spain:

Calle Francisco García Talavera 2, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Plaza de la Catedral, La Laguna.

Valencia, Spain: