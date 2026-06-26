Help Venezuela From Abroad: Cash Donations Matter Most Right Now
Supplies are being collected in the US and globally, but monetary transfers are the fastest way to deliver relief
We have compiled a verified list of fundraising campaigns. Each link leads to the organization’s donation page or a post with more information. Monetary donations are the most effective and immediate way to help.
We have also included the addresses to in-person centers accepting supply donations by country and region. However, bear in mind that physical supply shipments may face logistics bottlenecks.
Alternatively, you can use the Yummy app from anywhere in the world to purchase groceries and medical supplies for direct, local delivery to donation centers and affected areas within Venezuela.
Verified fundraising campaigns
- The Miami-based Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce Foundation launched a fundraising campaign to provide food, water, medicine, shelter, and emergency relief.
- Dividendo Voluntario, Cáritas, and other organizations are coordinating monetary donations in different currencies (including Bolívares) and establishing supply donation centers in Caracas, Valencia and Barquisimeto.
- This fundraising campaign seeks to support Bomberos UCV, a volunteer firefighting and rescue organization associated with the Central University of Venezuela, long recognized nationally for its life-saving emergency response efforts.
- The We Love Foundation is providing food, water, medical support, hygiene kits, shelter supplies, logistics, and direct support for vulnerable families on the ground. They have worked with global partners and Venezuelan nonprofits for the past 13 years. GoFundMe is directly working with the organization to expedite the transfer of all funds.
- The Global Empowerment Mission, We Love Foundation’s partner organization, is accepting supplies and donations through this link.
- The Gio Foundation is a humanitarian and animal aid non-profit organization accepting donations through their portal.
- Aldeas Infantiles SOS accepts donations in bolívares through the Venezuelan branch. Donations in foreign currencies can be sent through Aldeas Infantiles SOS Spain.
- Donations to Save the Children’s Emergency Fund will go towards providing urgent, life-saving support to Venezuelan children.
- UNICEF Spain and UNICEF USA have launched emergency funds for Venezuelan children and their families.
- Cruz Roja (Red Cross) is coordinating with local organizations and authorities on the ground.
- Médicos del Mundo España has been around in Venezuela since 2019 and has now activated its emergency response on the ground. It is also a member of Spain’s Comité de Emergencia, the coalition of eight NGOs jointly responding to the quakes.
- World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is working with longtime local partners to serve freshly made meals to families displaced across Caracas and surrounding states.
- Donations to ACNUR’s (UNHCR) Emergency Fund support shelter and essential relief items for displaced and vulnerable families.
- Project Hope is looking for donations to support their medical assistance efforts. Their clinics are already treating patients, and the organization has deployed four assessment teams to affected areas.
- Direct Relief is coordinating with local and regional partners to deliver emergency medicine. 100% of donations go to its Venezuela earthquake response initiative.
- GlobalGiving’s Venezuela Earthquake Relief Fund channels flexible, rapid grants to vetted local organizations.
- Download Yummy to shop for groceries and medical supplies on the app and get them delivered directly to donation centers and affected areas in Venezuela. You can find a list here.
- USB alumni are managing this AlumnUSB Earthquake Relief Portal that also has this
Zelle account: [email protected] (Enrolled as Universidad Simon Bolivar Alumni Association)
Donation centers in the United States
Miami, FL:
- 6090 NW 84 Ave. Operated by Centro Comunitario AFE.
- 6708 NW 82 Ave, Miami. Operated by South Cargo
- GEM Empowerment Mission (GEM), 1850 NW 84th Ave, Doral
- Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office Lobby, 2700 NW 87th Ave, Doral
- Doral Legacy Park Community Center, 11400 NW 82nd St, Doral
- El Arepazo, 10191 NW 58th Street, Doral
- 6135 NW 167 Suite E13, Miami Lakes
- Weston Town Center, 1675 Market St, Weston (12:00 – 6:00 PM)
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co, Doral: 2685 NW 105 Ave. Open until 1 am.
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co, Oakland Park: 3555N Dixie Hwy. Open until 1 am.
- Operated by Friends of the Children Venezuela:
- 824 Regal Cove Rd, Weston
- 792 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne
- 1333 S Miami Ave. Suite 101, Brickell
- 6705 Red Road Suite 504, Coral Gables
Houston, TX:
- Metabox Cargo:
- Katy: 19308 Morton Rd #106, Katy, TX 77449 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
- 25115 Gosling Rd Ste 108, Spring, TX 77389 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
- Metabox Cinco Ranch:
- Katy: 25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 (12:00 PM to 8:00 PM)
Dallas, TX:
- La Francia Joyería, 2100 Dallas Parkway Ste 150 (2:00 – 6:00 PM, 27-29/06)
San Antonio, TX:
- 16111 San Pedro Ave, (1:00 PM onwards)
New York, NY:
- Lullas, 169 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn
- Budare Café, 9406 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens
- Budare Café, 8721 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens
- Casa Ora, 148 Meserole St, Brooklyn
- Classic Arepas, 31 W 8th St, Manhattan (9am–9pm)
- Coppelia, 207 W 14th Street, Manhattan (24h)
- Arepas Café, 3307 36th Avenue, Queens (11am–10pm)
- New York al Toque Queens, 8308 37th Avenue, Queens (10am–10pm)
- My Inspiration NYC, 15352 77th Road, Queens (10am–4pm)
- Chamolandia NY, 8224 Northern Blvd, Queens (6am–12am)
- Kween, 3410 30th Avenue, Queens (4pm–2am)
- Manos Unidas por Venezuela, 15017 77th Avenue, Queens — Sun Jun 28 only, 12–5pm
- Arepalanewyorkina, 3032 31st Street, Queens (10am–9pm)
- Food Fair Fresh Market, 2467 Jerome Avenue, Bronx (7am–10pm)
- Food Fair Fresh Market, 1056 E 163rd Street, Bronx (7am–10pm)
- Keyfood Fresh, 656 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx (7am–9pm)
- Los Panas Venezuelan Food, 274 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway (10am–6pm)
- Matria Latin Cuisine, 87 Weyman Avenue, New Rochelle (7am–4pm)
- Jaleo Bar & Grill, 12 Division Street, New Rochelle (3pm–10pm)
New Jersey:
- Paradiso Restaurant Bar, 1706 Paterson Plank Rd, North Bergen — 7am–11pm
- Colegio Ciudadano de New Jersey, 2137 Liberty Street, Hamilton Township — call ahead, 609 310 2303
- Super Market, 5208 Palisade Avenue, West New York — 8am–9pm
California:
- San Francisco: Arepas Inc, 3198 16th St
- San José: Arepas Inc, 1834 Lincoln Ave
- Oakland: Angelitos Insurance, 4419 Foothill Blvd
- Oakland: Angelitos Insurance, 4819 International Blvd
- Concord: Angelitos Insurance, 1800 Monument Blvd, Suite H
- Los Angeles: Full Arepa, 312 W 7th St
- Pasadena: Speakeasy Fitness – Pasadena 39 S Altadena Dr, Pasadena
Denver, CO:
- 6460 E Yale Ave #A30 (9am-5pm, June 26 and 27)
Donation centers in Colombia
Bogotá:
- Calle 104 #54-31. Pasadena, Suba. Operated by Fundación Juntos Se Puede.
- Calle 76 #23-18. Pangola, San Felipe. Operated by Panggola.
- Carrera 15 #82-49 (Mon-Sat, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
- Engativá: Calle 72 #82-60, local 13 (piso 1). Centro Empresarial Punto 72.
- Cedritos: Cra 19 #147-30, local 09, CC La Juguetería.
- San Victorino: Calle 12B #9-40, CC Neos, nivel 0, local 10.
Medellín:
Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).
- Poblado: Cra 35A #15B-35, Las Palmas – Poblado. Centro de Negocios Prisma, Oficina 101
- Centro: Carrera 51 #51-47, Estación Parque Berrío. CC Veracruz, Piso 3, Local 3197
- Bello: Diagonal 55 #37-41. CC Estación Niquía, Local 147
Maicao:
- Cerrera 10 Calle 12 (esquina), Local Celumaicao. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Cúcuta:
- Calle 11 A 7ma Centro Comercial Gran Sam, Piso 2, Local 243 GS (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
- Zona Industrial: Avenida 6 #7N-109, Zona Industrial. Edificio Red Rubicam S.A.S. (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM). Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia.
Montería:
- Calle 28A #4W-79 Barrio San Miguel, Margen Izquierda, Montería (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Santa Marta:
- Parque La Teneria Carrera 2 con 1D36 (7:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Bucaramanga:
- Calle 18 # 21-52 San Francisco, diagonal a la Iglesia San Francisco (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Cali:
- Carrera 28, B3 #725 – 32, Comuneros II. (8:00 AM -12:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
- Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).
- Cali — Norte: Carrera 1 #61A-30, local 10, CC Colón Plaza
- Cali — Sur: Cra 56 #3-32, local 5, Barrio Cuarto de Legua
Barranquilla:
- Ciudad Jardín: Calle 79 #42F-93, local 102. Garden Plaza. Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).
Donation centers in the rest of Latin America
Quito, Ecuador:
- Carapungo, Panadería Tío Simón. Av. Luis Vacari con Gala Plaza (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
- Casa Comunal La Comarca, Quitumbe (24h). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Ibarra, Ecuador:
- Calle García Moreno 2-58 y Maldonado a media cuadra del subcentro de salud Nº1. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.
Cuenca, Ecuador. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:
- Av. 12 de Octubre con Calle Emilio Carrere, Edificio Portal del Sol, sector Yanuncay (8:00 AM – 8:00 PM).
Panamá City, Panamá. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:
- Casa Club Parque Omar (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM).
- Edificio El Hatillo, P.B., Alcaldía de Panamá (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM).
Ciudad de México, México:
- Magistrados 75, Amp. El Sifón, Iztapalapa.
- Alcaldía Benito Juárez, Cuicuilco 8, Colonia Letrán del Valle
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic:
- Edificio Alofoke, Calle Virgilio Ordóñez #52, Ensanche Julieta
Santiago de Chile, Chile:
- Papelón Sabroso, Avenida Providencia, 1669
- Holy Cocoa, 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM (L-V), 10 AM – 8:30 PM (S-D)
- Agustinas 1464, Santiago Centro
- José Miguel Carrera 299, Santiago Centro
- Almirante Pastene 58, Providencia
Buenos Aires, Argentina:
- Amenabar 10244, Colegiales (CABA), 13:00 – 19:00
- Libertad 996, 10:00 – 21:00
Montevideo, Uruguay. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:
- Montevideo Bakery, Gustavo Gallinal 1726 (9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
- Montevideo Bakery, José Leguizamon 3590 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
- Con Sabor a Llano, Carlos Quijano 1287 (12:00 PM – 10 PM)
- General Rivera 2984 (5:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Panadería La Embajada, Rincón 748, Esq. Ciutadella (9:00 AM – 8:00 PM)
Donation centers in Europe
Madrid, Spain:
- Calle Matilda Landa 26. Operated by Diáspora en Movimiento.
- Casa La Floresta, Calle de la Palma 73.
- Gramabar, Calle Cruz 19.
- Sambil Madrid, Planta 0. Sábado y domingo, 10:00 – 18:30
- Clínica Menorca: Calle Menorca 12. Hasta el lunes, 9:00 – 20:00
- Roost Chicken: sedes en Westfield Parquesur, Atocha, Príncipe de Vergara. (13:00 – 23:00 h, hasta el domingo)
- Calle de Julián Jaramillo, 48, San-Blas Canillejas
- Calle Olmo, 15, Torrejón de Ardoz
- Calle Castelló, 61
- Oficina AMS Abogados, Calle Oñate 10, Bajo Exterior, Tetúan
- Clínica Ávila, Calle Marqués de Urquijo, 26
- Ayuntamiento de Villanueva del Pardillo, Avenida de Madrid, 4, local 1
Tenerife, Spain:
- Calle Francisco García Talavera 2, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
- Plaza de la Catedral, La Laguna.
Valencia, Spain:
- Avenida Amado Granell Mesado, 66, bajo derecha (9:30- 14:00)
- Tastau Gastro Bar, Avenida Burjassot, bajo 29 (8:00 – 14:00, 18:00 – 23:00)
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