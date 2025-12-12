The Cost of Entertaining Your Mind in Caracas, Even for a Little While

Amid military tensions, a soaring dollar and other daily pressures, cultural events offer some emotional release, but few can afford them

At 29 years old, Gabriela Anaya has only attended three concerts by international artists (Wisin y Yandel, Melendi, and Jowell y Randy). The first was in 2022, in the parking lot of the Poliedro de Caracas, a concert that remains etched in her mind as “traumatic” due to poor organization. At that time, the country’s cultural industry was still trying to revive the organization of mass events after Covid lockdown and the passage of the dark years of the same crisis Venezuela remains immersed, albeit under different circumstances.

Hyperinflation, food shortages, mass migration, the arbitrary detention of civilians and politicians, the bolivar’s constant depreciation, and fraudulent presidential elections are some of the ills that the Venezuelan population has endured (or continues to endure). In addition, we now have the military pressure exerted by the United States in the Caribbean.

“In the context in which we live, attending a concert becomes a necessary release, an opportunity to completely disconnect from daily life and the worries we face,” Gabriela observes.

However, every time a grand event takes place, a debate resurfaces, both inside and outside the country: “How can the people afford that kind of stuff? The minimum wage is less than a dollar,” “Has the country been fixed?” “How can they be so calm with the country in the state it’s in?” “There’s money to go see Karol G!” These are some of the questions directed at those who attend these events.

“A concert can be a moment of catharsis.”

For cultural journalist Humberto Sánchez Amaya, “in times of crisis, all human activity lends itself to controversy.” Does someone attending a concert, play, or movie mean they are free of problems? Or is it simply a break? “A concert can be a moment of catharsis, a moment of reflection, but then you have to return to your routine, and it is in that routine that you discover how sharp life can be, even more so in a context like Venezuela’s,” Humberto explains.

Many of these musical events with urban music stars tend to sell out. However, the reality is that most people opt for simpler and cheaper entertainment options that don’t involve extra expenses such as transportation, parking, food and drinks, and merchandise.

If someone who earns the average monthly income of $237 wants the most exclusive seat to watch The Nutcracker at the Teresa Carreño Theater, they would need 21% of their salary just for the ticket.

The National Survey of Cultural Consumption (ENDCC), conducted in July 2025 by the Institute of Information and Communication Research at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, details that 56.8% of respondents use streaming platforms almost daily to watch movies, series, or other programs, mostly through Netflix (59%) and Magis TV (58%), the latter a pirated option that does not require a subscription fee.

Beyond his profession, Humberto is a Caracas resident like any other who would like to attend more plays, but what’s stopping him? The fact that “going to the theater in Caracas is expensive.”

Currently, a ticket to a play can cost between five and fifty dollars, but the reality is that in Venezuela, allocating part of one’s personal budget to recreation and leisure is a luxury. This contrasts sharply with the fact that the majority of Venezuelans’ income goes toward food (around 32-35%) and transportation (around 20%), according to data from Atenas Grupo Consultor.

In early 2025, the Venezuelan Finance Observatory estimated that the average monthly income of a private-sector worker was $237. Therefore, if someone with this income level wants to buy the most expensive ticket to watch The Nutcracker at the Teresa Carreño Theater, they would need 21% of their salary just for the ticket, not including taxes.

Gabriela recently attended a fourth concert in Caracas, the “Old School” event, which brought together several Puerto Rican reggaeton artists whose hits date back decades. Like Gabriela, only 16% of those surveyed for the ENDCC attended a concert in 2025.

Tickets for that musical event ranged from $20 to $400. In neighboring Colombia, concerts by world-renowned pop artists like British singer Dua Lipa are available, with tickets ranging from $75 to $220.

For Humberto, the problem with cultural life in Venezuela is more the financial struggle around it than a lack of creativity or artists.

“Of course, I’ve considered the idea of ​​traveling abroad to see an artist who doesn’t include Venezuela on their tour, but paying for flights, accommodation, food, and tickets is completely out of my reach. That’s why I greatly value and make the effort to attend concerts here.”

“I go to concerts of my favorite artists whenever the opportunity arises in the country,” says Gabriela, a communications professional who is currently unemployed.

The budget for the last concert Gabriela attended was approximately $100, which includes the cost of the ticket. The phrase that defines her concert-going lifestyle is “saving a lot” by buying a ticket that isn’t too expensive, but at least one where she’s comfortable and has a good view, and splitting the taxi fare among several people.

For Humberto, the problem with cultural life in Venezuela is more the financial struggle around it than a lack of creativity or artists. From his point of view, it’s an “interesting” industry, rather than a solid one. The truth is that on a weekend in Caracas, there can be options for film, music, theater, museums and beyond. “The big problem is, how do we afford all of that?” he asks.

Although limited, Caracas’ cultural offerings include a little bit of everything, from museum exhibitions to events. Massive events (mostly organized by municipalities) are free of charge. Movies remain a safe entertainment option, costing between $5 and $7 per ticket.

The National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs occasionally offers musical performances at the Simón Bolívar Hall, with tickets ranging from $5 to $10. For theater, there are active venues such as the Trasnocho Cultural, the Teresa Carreño Theater, and the Luis Peraza Theater, offering a variety of shows at different prices, but the minimum cost is $5. An interesting finding from the ENDCC (National Survey of Cultural and Cultural Activities) is that, of those surveyed, only 7.9% attended a theater play in 2025.